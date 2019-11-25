Safaricom, KBL partner to connect coolers across Kenya using IoT

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), a subsidiary of the East African Breweries Limited, has partnered with Kenyan mobile network operator Safaricom to connect and enhance its coolers with sensors that leverage on the Internet of things (IoT)

IoT, the inter-networking of smart devices that collect and exchange data will enable the brewer to remotely monitor and get critical information about its product, distribution and market.

Jane Karuku, managing director, Kenya Breweries Limited, said, “Over the years, we have been looking to bring more efficiencies in our route-to-consumer channels and we have found technology to be a critical enabler.

“As we move towards improving our cutting-edge our technology in manufacturing and logistics, we are redoubling our efforts in our marketplace as well, to ensure that consumers enjoy our products the way they should. This project will also enable us to extend our capability to track and invest in coolers and we hope that our existing products and innovations will reach consumers with minimal cost, delays and wastage.”

Rita Okuthe, chief enterprise business officer, Safaricom PLC, said, “We developed an IoT solution that consists of devices installed in the coolers that will have sensors which will transmit various data to a platform which generates business insights that will assist KBL to optimise the coolers.

“For instance, EABL distributors can now tell where their assets are located, if the assets are in use or not (on/off), whether the assets are at the optimal temperature and how many times the door of the cooler is opened. Over 2,000 coolers are already connected”

Besides the connected coolers project, EABL is already partnering Safaricom in driving a cashless payment model among its distributors, who now transact on M-PESA when dealing with retailers.

Safaricom plans to bring valuable solutions by leveraging on IoT to deliver smart water metering and animal tracking system. The new Internet of Things (IoT) network will tap into the Safaricom existing 4G network.