Sage appoints three new distribution partners in major African territories

Created: Thursday, 27 February 2020 11:01

Sage, a cloud business management solutions provider, has appointed three new official distribution partners for Southern African Development Community (SADC), East Africa and West Africa

The partnership agreements enable Sage to expand its presence in southern Africa and West Africa, simplify and improve operational processes, and reach new markets and new customers.

The new distribution partners are:

-First Distribution will distribute Sage’s small business products in SADC, East Africa and West Africa

-Axiz will distribute medium business products in SADC and East Africa and

-Redington will distribute medium business products in West Africa

Pieter Bensch, executive vice-president for Africa & Middle East at Sage, said, “sub-Saharan Africa is a strategic, high-growth region for us with many businesses recognising the need to move from legacy business software solutions to smarter cloud-based business solutions. Partnering with best-of-breed distribution partners in SADC, East and West Africa enables us to serve the needs of this dynamic market better.

“We are positioning our business for accelerated growth in new and established markets – establishing a wider footprint through a strong distribution network. We have carefully selected distributors with a well-established partner base and robust compliance practices. We will benefit from their well-established expertise and practices in the software industry, including licensing and renewals.”

Axiz, a value-added distributor with a footprint across southern Africa, East Africa and the Indian Ocean islands, has the official distribution rights for Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People, Sage X3 and Sage X3 People & HR, and Sage 200 Evolution across SADC and East Africa.

For West Africa, Redington has the official distribution rights for Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People, Sage X3 and Sage X3 People & HR, and Sage 200 Evolution, all of which are cloud-powered software solutions for accounting, payroll and more that cater to medium-sized enterprises.

First Distribution, a pan-African ICT distributor for data centre, enterprise and cloud solutions will distribute Sage 50cloud Accounting, Sage Pastel Payroll and Sage Business Cloud Payroll & Accounting in SADC, East Africa and West Africa. These award-winning financial solutions enable small businesses to save time and resources by automating processes for managing finances and payroll and accepting payments, from controlling cash flow to creating and sending invoices.