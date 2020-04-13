Siemon’s network technology expertise at Cisco Connect

Created: Monday, 13 April 2020 08:51

Global technology leader Cisco chose Siemon as the cabling partner for the Cisco Connect Saudi technology event in Riyadh, where Siemon’s network cabling and connectivity solutions supported the event

Cisco Connect brings together major stakeholders and users of Cisco technology providing end users, consultants and system integrators with technical education and networking opportunities.

Ten Gigabit Ethernet ready Category 6A copper cabling and connectivity from Siemon’s Z-MAX range and high-performance fibre formed the central IT network platform that served the entire venue including exhibitors booths, keynote speakers and attendees.

Special product features enabled the IT network to be deployed in record time. Z-MAX outlets can be terminated in less than a minute, whilst Siemon’s Z-PLUG field terminated plugs connect end devices directly to the network without the need to install additional patch cords, outlets and network boxes, thus enabling much more rapid device deployment.

Cisco devices including Cisco Meraki switches, Cisco access points and Cisco cameras also connected to the network which enabled communication and information exchange between connected devices. By the time the show closed, Cisco counted more than 3,000 connected devices and 1,280 Gigabyte of data exchanged between the Cisco network and the internet, all supported by Siemon cabling.

Prem Rodrigues, director for the Middle East, Africa and India/SAARC at Siemon, said, “Cisco Connect in Riyadh gave us a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of our copper and fibre cabling and connectivity solutions right there, for everyone to experience first-hand.”