Sterling Bank partners Clickatell to introduce personalised banking experience

Created: Friday, 31 July 2020 08:23

Sterling Bank, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, in collaboration with Clickatell, a mobile communications and chat commerce specialist, have announced a personalised banking experience for existing customers and prospective account holders through WhatsApp

With the help of Kiki, a new personalised financial assistant, customers can now initiate bank transfers and airtime and bill payments, check balance and BVN enquiries, as well as direct statement generation on WhatsApp.

The financial assistant also directly connects customers to customer service, thus making dispute resolution seamless.

Designed to provide personalised service to every bank customer, Kiki has conversational intelligence and will respond once prompted to questions relating to personal finances. Kiki makes it as easy to initiate banking transactions as chatting with friends via the bank’s verified WhatsApp number-+234 906 000 6449.

Oladipo Alabede, group head of digital banking at Sterling Bank, said, “Delivering banking on WhatsApp for instant messaging is desirous by our customers who want a reliable, convenient, and safe medium to perform basic banking transactions on their mobile devices. It eases the stress of moving between apps before transactions can be concluded.”

According to Alabede, WhatsApp is easy, safe, fast and secure. “It has improved security that prevents fraud and enables customers to have access to all their accounts. The service is designed for self-service registration and the customers can sign-on from any location. The current features of the app include Sterling to Sterling and Sterling to other banks’ transfers, airtime top-up, bill payments, balance enquiry, BVN enquiry and statement generation, among others.”

Samson Isa, director – West Africa for Clickatell, added, “Chat banking is the future of financial services with bank customers preferring the channel for conducting routine banking, as it is fast, simple, and secure. We are proud to be leading this shift in financial services, along with customers like Sterling Bank.”

Alabede said that in order to enjoy the service the customer must use the mobile number registered on his/her Sterling account.