Suguba announces Afrikhaliss to support promising startups in digital sector

Created: Friday, 19 June 2020 06:26

Suguba, in partnership Mercy Corps and the French Development Agency (AFD) and Mercy Corps, is organising their second six-month investment readiness programme in West Africa to support the eight most promising startups in the digital sector in Francophone West Africa

L’Afrique Excelle, the francophone adaptation of the World Bank’s XL Africa tech accelerator, was Suguba’s first acceleration programme.

The program which took place in 2018/2919 aimed to connect Francophone startups with mentors and investors across the continent. Afrique Excelle had made it possible for 18 of the top 20 startups in French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa to raise funds for a total amount of around US$10mn, making it a total success.

Afrikhaliss is aimed at digital startups with impactful solutions for value chains locally and regionally. The programme targets businesses which already have a product or service on the market and generate revenue. Applications from companies which do not yet generate revenue will also be considered, however.

Eligible companies are based or generate at least 75 per cent of their turnover in one or more of the following markets in Francophone West Africa: Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guinea Conakry, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Niger and Senegal.

Entrepreneurs will be mentored by international and local experts, trained through a tailor-made program, will increase brand visibility, and will have access to potential partners and investors. Afrikhaliss will help the selected start-ups attract capital through its collaboration with leading investors with a focus on Francophone Africa.

This year’s programme will take place in two virtual or physical residences, in Senegal, depending on the evolution of the health situation, and in Côte d'Ivoire.

Flagship activities include two one-week residential training sessions in Dakar (Senegal) and another in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to develop their professional network and learn from mentors, peers and local and international partners.

The residential training in Dakar will conclude with a Pitch which will take place during the second edition of the Francophone Africa Investment Summit where entrepreneurs will present their start-ups to a large audience of new technology experts, investors, large companies, experts and media.

The Afrikhaliss programme was initiated by Suguba and Mercy Corps, with financial support from the French Development Agency and is implemented by Suguba in partnership with Village Capital, Impact Hub Dakar and Impact Hub Abidjan.