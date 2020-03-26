Transforming Africa’s cashless environment

While significant measures have been put in place to combat the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), South African banks are turning to cashless transactions

Mobile money transfers, online, debit and credit card transactions are being encouraged as opposed to cash, which is a possible source of transmission.

Clayton Hayward, co-founder of Ukheshe, a micro transaction platform, said that a move to a cashless environment is now possible for all South Africans regardless of income levels or banking status: “While the initial intent was to address the 11 million unbanked or underbanked, cashless transactions have gained momentum in light of the unprecedented global health crisis. Cash is a possible contaminant, making a cashless environment a preferred and safer option.”

Hayward said that internet banking, electronic transfers, mobile banking apps and USSD transfers are better alternatives for controlling the spread of corona virus, while also providing extended value to the users: “With a good understanding of what the majority of the market is currently facing, Ukheshe has launched a 90 day ‘zero rating cash management fee’ to assist merchants and consumers using the platform.”

Hayward said that only licensed banks are allowed to facilitate wallet-based flows of money, handle cash deposits and withdrawals: “Thanks to a strong partnership with Nedbank and Mastercard, Ukheshe is the only card association acquiring platform that does not require a merchant to have a bank account. This is significant for the continent and will go a long way in terms of better servicing lower income earners and growing the base of cashless consumers.”

“Ukheshe is the best placed platform to make a significant impact on the transformation of Africa’s cashless environment,” concluded Hayward.