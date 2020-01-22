TrusTrace showcases AI, Blockchain and IoT powered supply chain traceability and circularity platform at WEF 2020

Created: Wednesday, 22 January 2020 11:59

TrusTrace, a provider of supply chain traceability and circular solutions in the fashion and textile industry, and technology company HCL Technologies are hosting live demonstrations of TrusTrace’s AI, Blockchain and IoT powered platform, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 in Davos, Switzerland

The presentation is part of HCL’s Tech Showcase Zone, which will demonstrate how engineering, product innovation and technology will shape new-age business models over the next decade.

TrusTrace and HCL are working together to showcase how sustainable fashion brands are using leading-edge technologies to collect supply chain data, verify and validate supply chain data and then presenting it to end consumers to promote better choices that help the environment and society. As the fashion industry contributes to more than eight per cent of the global carbon footprint, TrusTrace’s mission is to help the industry to achieve carbon neutrality.

Madhava Venkatesh, CTO of TrusTrace, said, “Through technologies such as AI, Blockchain and IoT, we are able to deliver more efficient data collection and a higher quality of data. We have delivered 90 per cent automation gains to brands, helping them accelerate their journey to sustainable fashion.”

“Kalyan Kumar, corporate vice-president and chief technology officer, HCL Technologies, said, “Consumer brands are planning to introduce circular options to reduce waste, yet many face supply chain issues when trying to increase the number of sustainable products in their portfolio.

“As a future-looking organisation, that believes in exploring emerging technologies and empowering cutting-edge start-ups, HCL is pleased to be working with TrusTrace to demonstrate how its platform can enable more sustainable practices for the fashion industry.”