Tshimologong invites entrepreneurs to apply for TechAccel programme

Created: Tuesday, 12 May 2020 09:42

Johannesburg-based Tshimologong and IBM are calling on startups to participate in this year’s TechAccel programme

The programme, which will run from June to August 2020, will focus on helping black entrepreneurs who are running existing tech startups and new innovative ventures.

The programme ends with a pitching competition with an investment worth US$27,000 for the winning company.

Khwezi Cenenda, Tshimologong precinct enterprise development manager, said, “This programme provides an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to expand their knowledge base from a tech perspective.

“This also gives them the opportunity to broaden their service offering as they can be accredited in various IBM solutions, while getting the skills necessary to innovate systematically, using Design thinking processes. They will, of course, also be getting the requisite business understanding to build sustainable commercial entities.”

The purpose of the TechAccel Programme is to support black tech entrepreneurs through incubation, development support, training, coaching and mentorship in order to assist them to create sustainable business models and scale their entities.