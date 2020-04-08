Ubisoft founder invests in Franco-Nigerian startup Kwik Delivery

Yves Guillemot, founder and CEO of French video games giant Ubisoft SA, has invested in the Franco-Nigerian startup Africa Delivery Technologies SAS, which operates the Kwik Delivery platform in Nigeria
The investment, part of Kwik’s ongoing Series A round, aims to allow the company to expand in Nigeria.
The company stated that delivery platforms have proven an essential link to Africa last-mile delivery supply chains in the current context.
Kwik Delivery, launched in Lagos in June last year, is an on-demand delivery platform focused on the rich and diverse B2B and B2B2C markets.