Ubisoft founder invests in Franco-Nigerian startup Kwik Delivery

Created: Wednesday, 08 April 2020 06:31

Yves Guillemot, founder and CEO of French video games giant Ubisoft SA, has invested in the Franco-Nigerian startup Africa Delivery Technologies SAS, which operates the Kwik Delivery platform in Nigeria

The investment, part of Kwik’s ongoing Series A round, aims to allow the company to expand in Nigeria.

The company stated that delivery platforms have proven an essential link to Africa last-mile delivery supply chains in the current context.

Kwik Delivery, launched in Lagos in June last year, is an on-demand delivery platform focused on the rich and diverse B2B and B2B2C markets.