Ukheshe and Africa Assist launch COVID-19 support service Call4Care

Created: Monday, 06 April 2020 10:27

Micro-payment platform Ukheshe has collaborated with Africa Assist, a private medical assistance company, to provide Coronavirus medical support for its users

Through Ukheshe, users will have access to information about the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as a full 24-hour medical support service via phone. This service can be accessed by all Ukheshe users by selecting the emergency option #1 on 0104440040.

Erick Vischer, Ukheshe head of compliance and insurance, said that partnerships such as these are important in the face of what is said to be a crippling global health crisis: “Knowledge is power but only for those who have access to it. We recognise that inclusion on all levels within South Africa is lacking. By making critical information available to the masses, for free, we hope to assist in fighting COVID-19.”

Africa Assist said that all calls will be assessed by a nursing team utilising information and protocols established and overseen by a team of doctors and aligned to the department of health guidelines. Where there are suspected or confirmed Coronavirus cases affecting the member, or a family member, a practitioner will outline what precautions to take and the management of the situation.

This will include strategies to manage self-isolation or isolation within families. Where necessary, members will be requested to contact the NICD hotline on 0800 029 or their doctors before arriving at a hospital or doctors’ rooms. Africa Assist will also provide counselling for those who feel overwhelmed or stressed about the situation, as well as bereavement counselling if necessary.

Vischer said that Ukheshe has launched both health and insurance assist packages based on the dire need for cost-effective offerings within the unbanked: “In addition to launching new products, we are also offering all new registrations free emergency and hospitalisation access. This covers a private ambulance service, emergency evacuation and in-hospital medical expenses.”