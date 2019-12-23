US$500bn African retail industry set to benefit from SGI Dubai 2020

Africa’s growing youth population, rapid urbanisation and the increased purchasing power of these consumers, are major factors that are driving this massive US$500bn retail ecosystem

This high growth industry needs to be equipped with the latest innovation and communication tools to further sustain the growth and attract the right target audience, especially the millennials. Retail is all about consumer experience and SGI Dubai 2020, a 23-year old trade shows that heavily caters to this rapidly burgeoning retail signage and printing industries is the ideal destination for African retail establishments.

The SGI Dubai show currently in its 23rd consecutive year will be held at the iconic, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 12-14 January 2020. This show also coincides with the city’s mega shopping festival that attracts millions of visitors from across the globe. The trade visitors from Africa can also get preferential rates from hotels and airlines.

Right from LED shopfront signage, wayfinding systems, visual merchandising systems, digital display, LED slim light boxes, acrylic display stands, podiums, promotional banners, kiosks, gondolas and flags among all the other latest innovative digital display screens, are being featured under one SGI Dubai platform especially for the African retail sector. This ideal trade show is a platform that will further nurture this industry into tomorrow’s revenue spinner for the African economies.

Sharif Rahman, CEO, International Expo Consults, organisers of the SGI Dubai show stated, “The signages both traditional and digital coupled with the wide format printing industry will all become an integral element of the retail industry. We welcome hundreds of visitors from the African region year-on-year. The visitors are particularly from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda, Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania, Egypt and Libya among other African nations.”

“The geographical proximity of our show provides an accessible platform for the African business owners to source top of the line machines with the latest technology. Bypassing the middleman, the visitors to the show are able to get the most competitive rates directly from the exhibitors and manufacturers of the top brands,” added Sharif.

Africa is home to 55 independent states, which are characterised by diverse economies, and consumption patterns. Africa offers attractive opportunities for entities wishing to expand into new frontier markets. Retailing contributions to GDP across the region continue to increase, indicating that the region is consumption-driven.

“SGI Dubai show has been utilised as a platform to introduce and launch numerous brands in the region and provides a unique opportunity for visitors to research and make informed business decisions amongst all the leading brands under one roof,” added Rahman.