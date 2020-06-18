VC4A collaborates with AWS Activate to host 2020 ‘Venture Showcase Series A'

VC4A has announced to host ‘Venture Showcase - Series A’ in October in collaboration with AWS Activate

It will be a part of the virtual gathering of Africa-focused early-stage investors calling for disruptive African scale-ups looking to raise between $500K and $10M.

Since 2017, VC4A has showcased growth-stage start-ups as part of the annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, resulting in a number of Series A deals totalling over US$100mn. Building on this success, the ‘VC4A Venture Showcase – Series A’ positions deal ready companies as a central component VC4A offers to its Africa focused network of over 150 investment firms built up over the years.

Ben White, founder and director, VC4A, said, “Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the need to come together virtually as an industry and to collaborate on deals is more necessary than ever. Especially now, the world needs to recognize the quality of innovation and entrepreneurship taking up across the continent and the unique opportunity to be part of major success stories.”

“This year cloud platform Amazon Web Services, through its AWS Activate program, joins the Venture Showcase as a technical partner. AWS brings unparalleled expertise and global infrastructure into the mix, and where the Showcase companies receive direct access," White added.

Selected companies of the 2020 edition will digitally convene and engage the leading VC funds, impact investors, accelerators, corporate venture divisions, industry and public sector agencies.

The 10 selected scale-ups of the 2020 edition will get: to participate in the VC4A venture showcase deal room; professional edited three-minute virtual pitch videos; 30-minute deep-dive sessions with investors in a private room; mentorship and pitch training by partner VC investors; amazon web services credits from AWS activate worth ranging from US$10,000-US$25,000; to join the Showcase alumni network.