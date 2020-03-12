Vertiv chillers enable data centre operators to exceed efficiency targets

Created: Thursday, 12 March 2020 05:34

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has launched Vertiv Liebert OFC, a range of oil-free turbocor compressor chillers, in partnership with Geoclima

The family of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers will initially be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The exclusive technology partnership with Geoclima, a company specialising in innovative cooling systems with low environmental impact, enables Vertiv to build on existing world-class chiller technology and a well-established track record around the globe.

The Liebert OFC design has been optimised to utilise low GWP refrigerants including R1234ze and to provide high energy efficiency. Other refrigerants including R513A and R134a are also available in the range.

Kevin Brady, vice-president and general manager of Thermal Management for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “The introduction of the Liebert OFC range will provide our Data Centre customers with the complete array of chiller offerings: scroll, fixed screw, inverter screw and turbocor, enabling them to meet their efficiency targets and stay ahead of regulations.”

Paolo Ferraris, president of Geoclima, said, “I am sure that the mix of Geoclima’s innovative product range together with Vertiv’s state of the art laboratories and deep knowledge of data centre applications make this technology partnership a sure success for both our companies”.

The comprehensive Liebert OFC range will include water-cooled models from 300 kW to 1600 kW and air-cooled models from 300 kW to 1700 kW, which are also available with free-cooling and adiabatic configurations.

Existing and new customers from all over the world can thoroughly test Vertiv’s complete portfolio of thermal management products under real field conditions at the state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centre in Tognana, Italy which boasts six laboratories, including the Chiller Test Laboratory with its 1.6MW capacity, providing the ability to test and validate performance with varying chilled water temperatures and simulate ambient conditions ranging from -10° C to +55° C, a world-class indirect evaporative cooling test chamber to ensure validation of customers specified operating condition together with multiple air conditioning unit laboratories.

As part of Vertiv’s innovation roadmap, the company recently redesigned the entire floor-mount air conditioning range, including the direct expansion Vertiv Liebert PDX with variable speed compressors and the chilled water range with the newly redesigned Vertiv Liebert PCW.