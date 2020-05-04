Wipro and Nutanix partner to launch Digital Database Services (DDS)

Nutanix, an enterprise cloud computing provider, and Wipro, a business process services company, have announced the launch of Wipro’s Digital Database Services (DDS) powered by Nutanix Era and Nutanix HCI software

This offering will enable enterprises to efficiently manage databases optimising time and effort of IT teams.

As the data landscape shifts, businesses face constant pressure for innovation resulting in strain on the company’s IT departments. With legacy infrastructures, databases can be one of the components hindering time to value and linear scalability, preventing rapid scaling of operations such as transaction processing in which business can lose valuable transactions or insights that directly impact their revenue or decision-making capabilities.

Wipro’s Digital Database Services (DDS), built on Nutanix solutions for Databases including Nutanix HCI software and Nutanix Era, allows enterprises and users to provision and manage databases just-in-time, without prior knowledge of hardware, database software and associated configurations. The result is accelerated application release time, allowing database administrators to focus on new innovation instead.

The DDS offering from Wipro, powered by Nutanix, empowers customers to consolidate their database workloads onto a shared infrastructure to manage database sprawl. It drives efficiency, agility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability across the enterprise by automating and simplifying database administration. Additional benefits delivered by the joint solution include:

Cost reduction: Reduction of acquisition and operating costs of database, consolidation and effective utilisation of resources (control sprawl, better lifecycle management), better utilisation of database administrators’ time by allowing them to focus on innovations and optimisations

Rapid provisioning: Delivering of services in minutes as compared to days; business lines, database administrators, or non-IT users can consume services through a self-service portal, reducing overall time

Innovative pricing: The as-a-service model makes cost predictable and easily dispersed to business units, ensuring service quality and customer satisfaction

Reusability: The solution integrates with other third-party cloud management platform and orchestration tools to help reuse existing investment

Supportability: Support for multiple database technologies and versions

Automation: Enabling of greater efficiency and faster change delivery with better quality and predictability.

Bala Kuchibhotla, vice president and general manager, Nutanix Era and Business Critical Apps, Nutanix, said, “Our partnership with Wipro, will help develop the efficient and elegant Database-as-a-Service solutions for our customers to further our mission of enabling any organisation to embrace the power of the cloud.”