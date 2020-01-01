DARE1 subsea cable project manufacturing is completed

Manufacturing phase for the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system has been completed and the cable route has been finalised, with the laying phase of the project being scheduled to start on January 2020

The DARE1 cable system is the first step in a planned expansion into eastern Africa, which will connect Djibouti (Djibouti), Bosaso (Somalia), Mogadishu (Somalia) and Mombasa (Kenya). With a finalised route length of 4,747km, DARE1 will deliver up to 36 Tbps of capacity to East Africa.

The cable will facilitate connectivity from Mombassa to Djibouti. It’s claimed that it will create the shortest route from East Africa to Europe via Djibouti. According to Djibouti telecom, this network topology ‘substantially improve the Network Latency’ and will provide a cost-effective, diverse route between Kenya and Europe.

DARE1 is a consortium comprised of Djibouti Telecom, Somtel group and Telkom Kenya, as a landing party in Kenya and a strategic partner for connectivity within eastern African landlocked countries.

Djibouti Africa Regional Express (DARE1) is a repeatered submarine cable system providing connectivity between Djibouti (Djibouti) and Mombasa (Kenya), with stubbed branches to Bosaso (Somalia) and Mogadishu (Somalia). The solution presented and designed by TE SubCom includes a combination of equipment and technologies to meet the overall objectives for DARE1.

This new cable will allow Djibouti telecom to be a regional hub for the operators of its neighbouring countries like Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia. It comes just at the right time because it will allow modernising the infrastructures of telecommunications of the concerned countries.

Taking full advantage of the country’s historically important location, incumbent carrier Djibouti Telecom has been able to position itself as one of the most important East African telecoms players, able to connect a range of wholesale and enterprise customers to diverse areas of the globe. The carrier’s fully resilient international network backs up a complete portfolio of voice, data/IP and capacity services.

Djibouti Telecom has augmented this status by putting in Service in a new generation of international infrastructures in the form of the Asia-Africa- Europe-1 (AAE-1) and South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (Sea-Me-We 5) systems, adding to the multitude of submarine connectivity options in which it already has a stake.

Demand between Europe and Asia looks set to grow further as Asia’s emerging markets keep investing to make internet connections faster and more accessible for the benefit of both fixed and mobile users. It is not all about capacity though, with network diversity being another major priority in network planning today. In order to have a continuity of services, for security and efficiency, it is vital that a multitude of route options, such as Djibouti Telecom offers, can be supplied.

Djibouti Telecom is connected to Interxion in Marseille, Epsilon in London, Datamena and SmartHub in the Gulf, Global Switch and Equinix in Singapore, Djibouti Data Cebter in Djibouti and the East Africa Data Centre in Nairobi.

