Information security specialist Kryptus expands to EMEA region

Created: Friday, 15 May 2020 05:06

In an effort to consolidate its presence and develop new businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Brazilian information security specialist Kryptus has announced that it will expand its international activities by opening a new company unit in Switzerland

The initiative focuses on providing regional technical support, as well as developing the market, regional channel partners and responding to local needs. The move includes Thierry Martin’s announcement as the new EMEA director, and the Swiss branch's head.

Martin is an engineer with a strong cybersecurity background and has led several different technology companies in Europe and Brazil. In 2016 and 2017 the executive was also a member of the Board of Kryptus.

Currently providing solutions to financial institutions, private firms and governments around the globe, Kryptus aims to reach more customers with its competitive and unique product portfolio through this expansion. The offerings include kNET, its high-performance HSM with unbreakable encryption, and Commguard, its flexible line of link encryptors.

“Kryptus can deliver world-class, trustworthy, and secure cryptography solutions for critical applications. Our presence in the region allows the optimisation of services for customised or custom-developed products, providing a strong value proposition in the EMEA region,” said Thierry Martin.

According to Roberto Gallo, founder & CEO of Kryptus, expanding to the EMEA region strengthens the company’s position as a strategic provider of cyberdefense for governments and enterprises. “Kryptus can now extend its technology offering to Europe, Middle East, and Africa, based on relevant certifications and high performance,” he pointed out.