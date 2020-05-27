Robots to work for coronavirus patients in Rwanda

Created: Wednesday, 27 May 2020 11:45

Five humanoid robots, manufactured by a Belgium-based company, have been assigned to assist in screening coronavirus patients

Each robot has been given a Rwandan name, such as Akazuba, Ikizere, Mwiza, Ngabo and Urumuri, and they will be screening coronavirus patients, delivering food and drugs to patients, and act as the video-conferencing link between patients and doctors.

The robots can screen 50 to 150 people per minute, record and store patient data and alert health workers to abnormalities. They can even warn people who are not wearing marks, or are not wearing them properly.

“Their main purpose is to reduce the exposure of health workers to coronavirus through patients,” said Rwanda's health minister Daniel Ngamije."We need additional robots for duties like disinfection in public space and other such tasks," he added.

Rwanda has two Covid-19 treatment facilities, one on the outskirts of the capital, Kigali, and the other in the south-eastern town of Nyamata.

To date, there are 339 confirmed cases in the country, 244 recoveries and no deaths. (Worldometers)