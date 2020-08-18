TBCSA’s Opus4business app to train businesses for COVID-19 prevention

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has launched the Opus4business app for training business owners about the implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols

The app provides a paperless way to record compliance with industry protocols by putting tourism industry owners and staff through a Travel Safe - Eat Safe Certification Programme.

The programme helps businesses manage COVID-19 health screening for employees, suppliers, delivery agents and patrons in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act, receive industry updates and deploy contact tracing when required. Travellers can use the app to keep track of the safety levels of their environment, when intra-provincial travel for leisure increases.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO, TBCSA, said, “The app demonstrates the industry’s readiness and the ability to self-regulate when domestic and international travel restart in the country. We are encouraging businesses to download the app and take their teams through the training to keep staff and customers safe.”

Many businesses have already been exposed to the safety protocols, and TBCSA believes as that the as the industry reopens slowly, this technology will put safety in the hands of every stakeholder within the tourism value chain, which is important for successfully rebuilding the sector. South Africa has received the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Safety Stamp of Approval based on its tourism protocols. The approval has given TBCSA issuing rights of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp within South Africa.

