TECNO Mobile to soon launch Spark 5 smartphone in Africa

Created: Wednesday, 13 May 2020 07:11

The mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile will soon launch the Spark 5 smartphone on the African market

The Spark 5 will feature five-camera system designed to enhance the experience in photography and videography. In addition, the smartphone will feature a bigger battery and a larger immersive display screen, and is powered by AI technology.

Stephen Ha, general manager of TECNO Mobile, said, “Over the past year, we have stepped up our presence in the region, because of the demand from our fans who want high-quality features at accessible prices. Our previous smartphones saw strong demand, building the community of TECNO Mobile fans in Africa.

SPARK 5’s AI Quad camera will feature the upgraded ‘AI Camera 3.0’ algorithm and AI scene detection capabilities. It will also feature six flashlights with four situated around the back camera and dual front camera flash.

The device will include an extended battery life with a 5,000mAh built-in battery, which is an improvement on the 4,000 mAh battery in the previous model.

The SPARK 5 will feature a larger dot-in display with a resolution of

720*1600 HD to provide users with a fully immersive viewing experience. The device operates on HiOS, which is a customised version of Android Q, and will be available in four colour options of Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue, and Misty Grey.