WorldRemit partners with Mukuru to expand cash pick up network in Zimbabwe

Created: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 05:06

WorldRemit, an online money transfer service, has announced a partnership with Mukuru, one of the largest remittance providers in Africa, to broaden cash pick-up options in Zimbabwe

The partnership will play an important role in bringing financial services to Zimbabweans and generating new synergies for financial inclusion in Africa.

Pardon Mujakachi, head of sub Saharan Africa and country director for Zimbabwe at WorldRemit, said, “We have witnessed an increasing demand as more Zimbabweans are using our digital app to send money to their loved ones.

“Through this partnership we are able to drive our service further and wider, providing access to remittances even in small towns and growth points across the country. We want to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to our service which offers a fast and convenient user experience, affordability and easy access to cash.”

Andy Jury, CEO at Mukuru commented, “These types of synergies bring immediate value to our customers, and alleviates their day to day challenges with user-friendly solutions.”

With many families in dire need of financial resources during the coronavirus pandemic, the partnership enables WorldRemit customers in more than 50 countries including the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Europe to send money to their loved ones in Zimbabwe.

Recipients can now collect their WorldRemit remittance at any of Mukuru’s 120 orange booths and branches, located across the country in both rural and peri-urban areas. The money transfer service operates six days a week, and provides cash in US dollars.

“WorldRemit is 25 per cent more affordable than the traditional players and banks. Our extensive cash collection network, flexible cash collection hours and lower fees, offer value for money to our customers. This proves us to be the most affordable means of sending money to Zimbabwe,” concluded Mujakachi.