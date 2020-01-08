Africa Data Centres constructs new facility in Johannesburg

Africa Data Centres has started the construction of its new data centre facility in Midrand, Johannesburg

The facility is scheduled to complete in 2021.

According to Xavier Matagne, group development director at Africa Data Centres, the new site will offer its customers a range of services from low-density racks to high-density racks to support the growing trend of digital innovation.

“The scale of this facility recognises the growing demand for reliable data centre capacity in Africa and in addition to helping speed up South Africa’s digital transformation, it will increase Africa Data Centres own capacity with an additional 10 megawatts,” he added.

“Our new facility will offer customers the flexibility they require from a co-location facility, irrespective of whether they are a small business needing a single low-density rack or one of the largest enterprises requiring multiple very high-density racks,” he noted.

With the construction now underway, Matagne has confirmed that while some parts of the project will be built on-site, others, such as the critical plant room, are prefabricated off-site and integrated during construction.