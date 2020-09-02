APM Terminals Apapa deploys 4G wireless network

Created: Wednesday, 02 September 2020 02:07

APM Terminals Apapa has announced that it has deployed 4G LTE networks at its Nigerian facilities

The terminal operator said wireless connectivity supports APM Terminals’ global initiatives such as the standardisation of terminal operating systems, reporting and support; asset digitalisation; and GPS based position detection systems used for auto-locating containers in a yard.

4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) is a standard-based network that uses radio equipment to serve terminal applications and services and can be tailored with minimal delay to process a very large volume of data messages. The base station allows it to be independent of traffic peaks in the wider network.

As an encryption mechanism, a secure VPN tunnel is used to segregate APM Terminals data from general carrier data to ensure compliance with the global security requirements of the company.

At APM Terminals Apapa, the existing Wi-Fi network could no longer support roaming container handling equipment such as Terminal Trucks, Reach Stackers and Empty Handlers. Frequent changes in the topography of the yard and long distances between mounting points for radios adversely affected the signal coverage.

Also, the Wi-Fi network suffered from radio interference in nearby facilities and vessels and interference from uncontrolled radio transmission power which is a problem in this part of the world.

The new 4G LTE connectivity solution, already tested and rolled out at other APM Terminals locations, meets ground-level coverage and performance requirements throughout the yard with three dedicated APM Terminals sectors and limited terminal infrastructure deployment.

Other network benefits include improved wireless coverage in the yard for roaming container handling equipment (CHE), eliminating loss of critical TOS updates (missing yard containers) resulting in loss of revenue, real-time CHE tracking and improved safety for terminal employees.

An optimised, standardised, cost-effective, and security compliant Industrial Wireless connectivity solution, the 4G LTE network is scalable to meet future terminal requirements. Ultimately customers will benefit from improved operations -Truck Turn Around Time (TAT), terminal efficiency and stability.