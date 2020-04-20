Aspire Systems launches Oracle Managed Services

An Oracle platinum cloud partner Aspire Systems has launched its automation driven Oracle Applications Managed Services with clearly-defined strategies

This will help enterprises to have business continuity and effective applications management during challenging situations like COVID-19 ensuring the best path forward.

Kathirvelu Ramaswamy, vice president at Aspire Systems, said, “A lot has changed with the onslaught of COVID19 and we can help customers manage and succeed with our latest offering that covers support both for Oracle EBS and Fusion Applications covering on-premise and on cloud.

“We look forward to tap into enterprises by offering crucial support for application transformations, building new business models, cloud advisory and creating customer-centric digital experiences. This would be backed with the latest technologies like automation augmented with AI, RPA and tools.

“As we look at IT Teams and resources in enterprises, they tend to move their focus more on the day to day routines and lose track of technology upgrades and adoption of new technologies. Situations like COVID-19 where organisations have to face new challenges and risks to ensure continuity of operations and production.

“Simultaneously, enterprises need to work hard to manage the availability of qualified and multi-skilled IT resources, the operational efficiency will automatically be affected, thereby increasing costs. It is vital to react as fast as possible to mitigate these impacts and manage the associated risks.”