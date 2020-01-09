Avaya to establish service centre in Egypt

Avaya, an American multinational technology company, will establish an international centre in Egypt to develop Avaya software, providing its services to all the countries in which the company operates

The centre will represent an enabling environment for promoting and adopting innovation in research and development (R&D) of cloud computing-based smart technologies, software and solutions, and raising the efficiency of human skills.

The ICT Minister Amr Talaat has held a meeting with the President of Avaya international Nidal Abou-Ltaif to discussed areas of cooperation in qualifying and training the human workforce and using Avaya’s smart software platforms.

During the meeting, Talaat highlighted the keenness of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) on cooperating with major companies specialising in smart technological solutions. He also underlined the significance of collaborating with Avaya to provide the latest technological solutions and advanced technologies that contribute efficiently to building digital Egypt.

For his part, Abou-Ltaif stated that he looks forward to a more fruitful cooperation with MCIT, and highlighted Avaya’s keenness to support Egypt’s digital transformation by providing the latest smart technological solutions. He said that Avaya is growing its technology software developers team in Egypt with 80 per cent, believing that Egypt is replete with numerous qualified personnel, and that youth are the backbone of the ICT sector.

Moreover, the two sides agreed on providing access to MCIT employees to Avaya Cloud unified communication platform, to facilitate their communication and cooperation, and train human calibres on Avaya’s latest smart software platforms and technologies. This is to be achieved in collaboration with the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) and the Information Technology Institute (ITI).

MCIT launched the technical centre for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in collaboration with Avaya. The aim is to allow access of people with hearing and speech impairments to emergency, ambulance and firefighting services through “Wasel” application that enables visual communication with employees in these departments, using the sign language and visual signs.