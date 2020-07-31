BMI achieves 50 per cent cost savings by hosting at MainOne’s data centre

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data centre solution provider, has on-boarded Business Management Invest-Côte d’Ivoire (BMI-CI0 on its network by providing Internet infrastructure and data centre solutions

BMI-CI is a financial technology company specialising in the design, deployment and management of technological, IT and electronic payment solutions.

In an effort to improve its productivity and provide its customers with robust services, BMI-CI leverages MainOne’s open access, carrier-neutral facility at the Grand Bassam to host its valuable IT infrastructure and enjoy reliable Internet connectivity with guaranteed high-capacity data network to meet its computing and connectivity requirements at best in the low latency class.

BMI-CI is now hosting its IT infrastructure at the MainOne Tier III Data Centre as part of the collocation arrangement, achieving savings of up to 50 per cent of its CAPEX costs as well as faster time on the market than it could have done with its own proprietary construction.

Furthermore, the collocation enables BMI to achieve operational efficiency, including uninterrupted power supply, as well as enterprise-grade multi-level security and 24/7 access to an experienced team of in-country engineers who have implemented and will continue to support the integration of BMI’s infrastructure and services.

Sanogo Clotcho SECONGO, CEO, BMI-CI, said, “As an organisation which prides itself in delivering the best services and solutions for enterprises and municipal districts across Côte d’Ivoire, we recognise that operational excellence is imperative and MainOne is the most suitable partner with the requisite operational experience to work within achieving and maintaining our commitment to our customers for optimum service delivery.”

Kazeem OLADEPO, regional executive at MainOne, explained, “MainOne remains strongly committed to providing innovative ICT infrastructure, solutions and services that drive the growth of businesses and advance the growth of the digital economy of the entire Francophone region, particularly as the world continues to navigate the current business realities with emphasis on digitisation as the major to business continuity and socio-economic growth of the West Africa region.”