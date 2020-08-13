CFI, Liquid Telecom partner to launch Sasai Wi-Fi Finder

Cassava Fintech International (CFI) and the Liquid Telecom Group (LTG) have launched Sasai Wi-Fi Finder, a potential game-changer in Africa driving digital and financial inclusion

A 2019 GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications) report shows that affordability remains a significant barrier to Internet adoption in Africa, leading to social, digital and financial exclusion. This partnership aims to offer a low-cost connectivity solution and expand those services across the continent.

“We see this launch as a critical piece in the social, digital inclusion agenda we are driving on the continent,” said Darlington Mandivenga, the CEO of the CFI Group. “Through Sasai Wi-Fi Finder, we plan to establish an expansive network of data access points across Africa and build ‘Africa’s Missing Network’ through partnering with broadband providers, Internet Service Providers and local community hubs,” Mandivenga said.

The intuitive and easy-to-use Sasai Wi-Fi Finder will be an in-app feature on the Sasai super app that will allow users to identify hotspots where affordable data can be accessed.

The Sasai Wi-Fi Finder will enable enhanced connectivity in a variety of locations, including retail, health care, education, government, and small business establishments. The app will also give millions of Africans, including Sasai Moments, access to social, entertainment and on-demand services offered on the Sasai Super app.

The partnership between CFI and LTG will see the roll-out of the Sasai Wi-Fi Finder in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa in phases over the coming months.