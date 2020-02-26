Cloud market moving from supply-driven to demand-driven: Routed

Created: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 11:16

Andrew Cruise, Routed managing director, said that cloud demand has increased

“The market is moving from supply-driven to demand-driven. While the enterprise sector has taken time to embrace the cloud-concept, we have noted an increase in demand from these organisations,” he added.

He said that the enterprise sector has moved into the driving seat, demanding cloud solutions. This about-turn was predicted according to Cruise.

“We knew that the industry needed time to mature and better understand what digitalisation would mean to the success and longevity of their businesses. Where four years ago, owned equipment (either on-premise or collocated) was the outright preference as opposed to a public or private cloud, we are now seeing a shift,” he noted.

While this shift may imply significant movement, Cruise cautions that cloud growth locally remains small. In particular, private cloud uptake is low and in fact, he says it has never really taken off: “The issue with private cloud is that the definitions tend to vary, which makes it difficult to understand or obtain a firm view of the uptake. Bear in mind that having dedicated equipment that is virtualised does not mean that it is a private cloud.

“When considering public cloud, the local sector seems to have a mixed bag of hosting implementations, but very few that are comparable to a true cloud experience, similar to that provided by the hyperscalers.”

Cloud platform providers have launched some compelling products that will assist in the migration to, and provide easy management of applications in, a legitimate public cloud, but still offer it in a secure and private way: VMWare’s vCloud Director is the standout example.

Lack of cloud skills remains another issue the industry has to address. Cruise says that the channel needs to address their ability to implement bona fide cloud strategies: “It is very important to ensure that you select the correct cloud partner. They need to focus on the cloud as their primary business and have the skills to architect, deploy, secure, manage and support cloud infrastructure.”