D-Link expands Nuclias cloud solution with new pro-grade WiFi access points

Created: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 07:22

Business networking company D-Link has announced the availability of two new pro-grade access points

The Nuclias Cloud Dual-Band AC1900 Wave 2 PoE Access Point (DBA-2520P) and Nuclias Cloud Tri-Band AC2200 Wave 2 PoE Access Point (DBA-2720P) are both managed via the leading Nuclias Cloud system in D-Link.

The new Access Points support Wireless-AC Wave 2 to improve combined data rates for connected devices. The result is fast access to bandwidth-intense activities, including large file downloading, media streaming, and video chats.

Steven Olen, product line manager, business solutions at D-Link Systems, said, "Our two new Nuclias Cloud access points are outfitted with best-in-class technologies designed to support the vast number of simultaneous end users.

“Not only do users gain Wireless-AC Wave 2 MU-MIMO innovation and the latest security standard. With our AC2200 Access Point, the DBA-2720P, extremely congested networks benefit from Tri-Band technology to leverage one of two 5GHz wireless bands. Businesses can easily accommodate even more demanding wireless traffic requirements now and in the future.”

Two Dynamic Products Supercharge Business WiFi

Developed as a family of interoperable products, the Nuclias Cloud Access Points (DBA-2520P & DBA-2720P) provide added flexibility to the already diverse Nuclias solutions product line:

High-End Functionality: Efficient system operation with ultra-fast WiFi throughput from MU-MIMO technology advances

Energy Savings: Power over Ethernet (PoE) 802.3at protocol increases the amount of power available to connected devices. With Centralised Power Management, devices can be remotely powered down during periods of low usage or for security purposes

Single Dashboard View: Gain a detailed overview of all connected Nuclias devices and numerous sites using a Single Pane of Glass

Two Gigabit ports support Link Aggregation and ultra-fast throughput speeds

Plenum-rated chassis (UL-2043 Certified): Adheres to strict fire codes for placement in air passageways; easy mounting with included kits

Nuclias Cloud: A Versatile Cloud-Management Software for MSPs and Businesses

Cloud-based networking management solutions, such as the Nuclias line, provide the flexibility, convenience, and ease of use that professional IT users want. Nuclias Cloud is ideal for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that are installing wireless Internet services to confidently recommend to their clients:

Eliminate repetitive device configuration: Zero Touch Provisioning remotely pushes custom settings to clients for simplified installation time and costs

Cost-effective pricing: Free 1-year license with subsequent yearly renewals

Multitenancy: Allows admins to grant specific roles and management privileges for teams across network sites

Encrypted Cloud Servers: Found in five countries, including the United States, businesses gain peace of mind for sensitive data

Guaranteed 99.9 per cent Online Service Level Agreement: Reduce maintenance overhead, server setup network downtime and security patch updates.