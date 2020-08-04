Digital Okta, RackNap partner to boost cloud adoption in MENA region

Created: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 07:24

Digital Okta has entered into an alliance with RackNap, a cloud business automation platform, to drive cloud adoption in the MENA region

Digital Okta, an Abu Dhabi-based cloud service provider focused on enabling digital transformation journeys for cloud, mobility, IoT and Big Data solutions businesses, has chosen to partner with RackNap to automate its cloud billing and service provisioning and provide customers with an online market place.

This will help them manage service delivery for Microsoft cloud services, such as Office 365, Azure and more, and improve business process efficiency, leading to better customer satisfaction.

Feras Al Jabi, senior vice-president, Digital Okta, said, “We always strive to provide the best service to our customers and in the current digital era, we need to deliver services with a great customer experience.

“RackNap enables us to achieve this and create leverage over the competition with the power of automated service provisioning and seamless billing. After changes in Microsoft licensing, there is an increase in business opportunity for CSPs and by partnering with RackNap, we aim to boost the adoption of cloud in MENA region and serve an even bigger customer base.”

By associating with RackNap, Digital Okta can:

-Automate cloud services provisioning, billing and renewal reminders centrally.

-Offer transparency in customer billing and resource usage with online marketplace for customers.

-Bundle cloud services with other managed services to get better ROI.

Sabarinathan Sampath, senior vice-president at RackNap, commented, “Now more than ever, customers seek better experience and want transparency. With this partnership, we intend to meet these expectations by improving customer experience in the purchase and consumption of cloud services and providing transparency in terms of billing and cloud usage. This will help to cater to increasing demand for cloud services and drive the adoption of cloud in the MENA region.”