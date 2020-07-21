Dimension Data restructures Middle East operations to drive ‘client-first’ strategy

Created: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 08:00

South Africa-based Dimension Data has announced the restructuring of its operations in the Middle East with the aim of raising its customer-centric market approach through streamlined decision-making, enhanced organisational synergy and a unified market strategy

In line with this undertaking, Mohammed Hejazi has been appointed to lead Dimension Data’s operations in the Middle East as company consolidates Saudi and UAE entities

Hejazi, managing director for Dimension Data Middle East, said, “Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries in the Middle East have clearly demonstrated their desire to be global technology pioneers. By merging our team, we are bringing together the expertly qualified technical, sales and support resources that have been driving innovation for some of the region’s largest and most prestigious public and private sector organisations.”

“We have reorganised ourselves with growth and the market needs in mind. This move transforms Dimension Data into a truly client led company that will continue to spearhead the digital transformation of the Middle East through collaborative, co-creation with our customers,” he added.

“Recent months have highlighted that now more than ever, digital technologies are critical to unlocking business potential. As the market evolves at breakneck pace, we were committed to working together with our clients to enabled them to remain industry vanguards and power their digital futures by using game-changing technologies,” he said.