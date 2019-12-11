Djibouti Telecom, Somtel, Telkom Kenya and SubCom complete manufacturing aspects of DARE1

Created: Wednesday, 11 December 2019 07:06

Djibouti Telecom, Somtel, Telkom Kenya and SubCom have announced that all manufacturing aspects for the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system are complete

The system will have four landing stations to help expand connectivity in Eastern Africa: Djibouti (Djibouti), Bosaso (Somalia), Mogadishu (Somalia) and Mombasa (Kenya).

With a finalised cable length of 4,854 km, DARE1 will include three branching units and 41 dual-stage repeaters to maximise its capacity. The project is progressing on schedule and the system is on track to be ready for commercial traffic in June 2020.

The four cable landing points are located in port cities along the eastern coast of Africa and will enable enhanced communication and connection with other cable systems around the globe.

In addition to the dual-stage repeaters included on all branches of the system, the Bosaso and Mogadishu segments will be equipped with a switched ROADM, to provide flexible capacity routing and a robust fault protection scheme for the system. The structure of the system also includes three branch units off a three fibre-pair trunk, where each pair has a capacity of 40 channels at 300 Gbps.

Ismail Duale, the CTO of Somtel Group, commented, “Somtel’s customers will soon be able to experience Internet plans with greater reliability and higher speeds, as well as more choices at affordable prices.”

Kebaso Mokogi, Telkom Kenya’s MD for Carrier Services, said, “This investment will offer diversity in the routing of traffic and will also provide for fibre continuity, cognisant of the risk at the high seas. The development of regional backbones such as the DARE1 will also increase access to data in the region, with eventual gains being realised on cost for the end consumer.”

Debbie Brask, vice-president of Project Management at SubCom, said, “The timely manufacture of the DARE1 undersea plant keeps us on schedule to get this system ready for service in June 2020. This is a testament to our talented manufacturing team and our strong partnership with Djibouti Telecom, Somtel and Telkom Kenya, and we’re looking forward to commencing installation.”