DXN signs contract worth US$1.2mn for modular cable landing station in Mozambique

Created: Thursday, 16 April 2020 11:10

Data centre services provider DXN Limited has entered into contract with Speedcast, a communications provider to the energy industry

The deal valued at US$1.2mn will see DXN design a modular cable station (MCS) for Speedcast’s Mozambique operations (Phase 1), worth approximately $50,000.

The second phase is to build, ship and install the MCS.

Matthew Madden, CEO, DXN Limited, said, “We are thrilled to have secured this contract, which allows us to become involved in building the critical infrastructure required to support off-shore energy projects in Mozambique.

“This cable landing station is part of one of the top 10 oil and gas projects in 2020, the undertaking itself being one of a series of major projects set to transform Africa’s natural gas industry over the next five years.”

“During the course of the formal international evaluation, DXN was consistently able to prove that we have best-in-class designs and solutions that matched the requirements for this client. We were able to provide excellent references for previous projects in the Pacific region and are delighted that we will be supporting this very important endeavour,” Madden added.