Ericsson spectrum sharing now commercially available

Created: Wednesday, 04 March 2020 08:16

Ericsson has announced that its spectrum sharing solution is commercially available, allowing communications service providers to quickly and cost-effectively launch 5G on a nationwide scale

Ericsson Spectrum Sharing allows both 4G and 5G to be deployed in the same band and on the same radio through a software upgrade and dynamically allocates spectrum based on user demand on a one-millisecond basis.

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice-president and head of networks, Ericsson, said, “For the first time, our customers do not have to re-farm spectrum before deploying a new ‘G’ and can quickly get 5G on the same footprint as they have with 4G today. In the next 12 months, more than 80 per cent of the commercial 5G networks we support will use our spectrum sharing solution to achieve broad 5G coverage.”

Julian Bright, a senior analyst, Ovum/Omdia, said, “Spectrum is a scarce and costly resource that should be used efficiently. Ericsson Spectrum Sharing will mean that service providers can rapidly roll out 5G on their FDD bands without the need to re-invest. It means they can use both their new and existing bands for 5G high-speed, high-capacity services. Dynamically allocating spectrum between 4G and 5G is going to be the best way to start deploying 5G.”

ESS live with multiple service providers

Swisscom (CH) – With Ericsson as its sole mobile network vendor and strategic partner, Swisscom was the first communications service provider in Europe to launch commercial 5G services in April 2019. In December 2019, Swisscom achieved nationwide 5G coverage and is upgrading their network with Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

Telstra (AU) – In May 2019, Telstra launched its commercial 5G network in Australia and has now rolled out 5G coverage in 32 metropolitan and regional cities around the country with the help of Ericsson, its major 5G network partner.

Ooredoo (QA) – After going commercially live with 5G on 3.5 GHz band in Doha, Ooredoo is taking the next step to make its ‘Supernet’ fully 5G-enabled across the country with Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

Play (PL) – Polish service provider, Play, has deployed Ericsson Spectrum Sharing on its commercial network.