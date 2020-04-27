Facebook expands COVID-19 information centre to 24 more African countries

Created: Monday, 27 April 2020 08:44

Facebook is expanding its Coronavirus Information Centre to 24 more African countries as part of its ongoing commitment to empower people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Centre is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus.

It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organisations such as the Africa Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as well as helpful resources - articles, videos and posts - and tips about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Facebook users can opt-in to the centre to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government, regional or global health authorities.

Kojo Boakye, Facebook’s director of public policy, Africa, said, “Facebook is supporting the public health community’s work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy to provide nearly every country in sub-Saharan Africa with its own Information Centre so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around COVID-19.”

The new countries where Facebook is launching the centre are Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritre, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The centre is already in place in the sub-Sahara African countries such as Benin,, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Togo.