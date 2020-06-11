Facebook launches Messenger Kids across sub Saharan Africa

Facebook has launched Messenger Kids, a video chat and messaging app that helps kids connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled environment

Messenger Kids, available for download from the Apple App and Google Play Stores, has been designed for children aged 6-12, with the app including two new features aimed at helping children connect with their friends and family.

Facebook has worked closely with Youth Advisors over the years to help shape the Messenger Kids app, composed of experts in online security, child development and media. Facebook also consulted child safety advocates and educators throughout Africa prior to its launch to ensure that it provides a service that balances parental control with features that help children learn how to connect responsibly online.

Messenger Kids is made for children but controlled by parents, the app is full of features for kids to connect with the people they love. Once a parent has set up their account, kids can start a one-on-one video chat or group chat. At a glance the home screen shows them who they are connected to and when those contacts are online.

Kojo Boakye, Facebook public policy director, Africa, said, “We know that parents are turning to technology more than ever to help their kids connect with friends and family online. With privacy, security and parental control at the heart of the app, Messenger Kids provides a safe, fun space, controlled by parents to do exactly that.”

Safety expert Evelyn Kasina, family IT consultant, Eveminet, added, “It is our responsibility to ensure online safety for our children. The greatest sign of success is when our children display responsible independence during their online interaction. The launch of Facebook Messenger Kids is an amazing stride toward child online safety because our young children will enjoy and participate on social media on child developed platforms that have safety parameters to keep them safe.”

Through the Parent Dashboard, parents can control and monitor their child’s activity enabling them to:

Monitor recent contacts, chat history, and reported and blocked contacts: including who your child is chatting with, whether they are video chatting or sending messages and how frequently those conversations happened over the past 30 days.

See a log of images and videos in chats: See the most recent photos and videos the child has sent and received in their inbox.

Enable Supervised Friending: This feature will allow parents to choose whether to allow their children to accept, reject, add or remove contacts, while maintaining the ability to override any new Parent Dashboard contact approvals.

Remote Device Logout: See all devices where the child is logged in to Messenger Kids and log out of the app on any device through the Parent Dashboard.

Download child’s information: Request a copy of the child’s Messenger Kids information.