Facebook launches programme to meet digital literacy needs across sub-Saharan Africa

Created: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 06:58

Facebook has announced the launch of ‘My Digital World’, a programme designed to provide the youth and general public across sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the digital world

My Digital World is a consolidation of all Facebook digital literacy programmes including safe online with Facebook, Ilizwe Lam, and eZibo and will be offered virtually this year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the years , Facebook has trained thousands of people on digital literacy skills and is preparing this year to train nearly 20,000 participants across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Ethiopia to use digital platforms safely, responsibly and beneficially.

Phil Oduor, policy programmes manager for economic impact and digital literacy, Facebook, said, “We remain committed to equipping young people and the general public across sub-Saharan Africa with the vital digital skills needed to navigate the digital world, especially during these challenging times of COVID-19.

“Never has it been more important to invest in, and train communities and the next generation of leaders to better understand and utilise the power of digital tools to take full advantage of what the internet has to offer.”

The training is free and open to young people aged 13 or older, and will also focus on teachers, parents and guardians. The sessions comprise:

-Up to 90-minutes Instructor-led live webinars featuring presentations, demos and virtual discussions

-Digital marketing campaigns highlighting best practices, tips, quizzes and polls on digital literacy topics, with content delivered through Facebook and Instagram

-Modules on online safety, privacy, news and media literacy, and digital citizenship.