Facebook unveils business lessons books from top South African women

Created: Wednesday, 12 August 2020 09:35

Facebook has unveiled ‘Inspiring # Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business’ as part of its celebrations around Women’s Month in South Africa – a book that heroes the careers, lives and life lessons of 13 inspiring South African businesswomen and change makers

Celebrating the positive impact these women have on entertainment, law, retail, beauty and food within society and across their respective fields, they share their advice and life lessons for South Africa’s future leaders and changemakers.

Each chapter focuses on an insightful, personal lesson that hopes to resonate and inspire future generations; from how to turn your passion into a business, to how strength can be a perceived weakness.

The book includes stories from women like Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bonang Matheba, Mogau Seshoene (The Lazy Makoti), Professor Thuli Madonsela, Catherine Constantinides and many more, featuring bespoke commissioned artwork by three South African female artists-Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Nontokozo Tshabalala and Zinhle Sithebe.

Commenting on the book, Nunu Ntshingila, regional director, Facebook Africa, said, “Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business has been created to not only hero the women making a positive impact in our society, but to inspire future leaders. These women are making a difference in their communities, from starting social movements that change the world, through to businesses that positively impact their local communities.

“This Women’s Month, we continue to celebrate the achievements of all women, but also acknowledge the gender entrepreneurship gap and under-representation of women leaders. We hope the stories and life lessons inspire the next generation with possibilities that their futures hold.”