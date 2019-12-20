G-Core Labs opens Johannesburg content delivery and hosting point of presence

Created: Friday, 20 December 2019 11:03

G-Core Labs, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, has opened a new point of presence of its network infrastructure in Johannesburg

The provider stated that Johannesburg complements the global architecture of the company’s content delivery network with an average response time of up to 30 ms, and also provides businesses of any size and profile with hosting services in the format of dedicated servers.

The point of presence is located in a certified Tier III-class data centre in Johannesburg and guarantees the speed of access to a dedicated server of 200 Mbps.

Users can also connect their own ISO image and install the necessary OS themselves. According to the provider, the G-Core Labs servers are protected from DDoS attacks using G-Core Labs technology for an intelligent filtering of network traffic.

Dmitry Samoshkin, vice-president of products at G-Core Labs, said, “The African continent is showing fairly good dynamics in the development of Internet technologies.”

“Now, 525mn people are connected to the network here, which is about 12 per cent of all users of the global web. Internet penetration in South Africa is about 56 per cent, so more than half of nearly 59mn populations here watch live broadcasts, videos on demand, play games and buy online. If you want to deliver your content to local users earlier than your competitors or are looking for a dedicated server in South Africa, we’ll be happy to help you.”

The architecture of G-Core Labs content delivery network, located on five continents, was created on high-load systems. Now, it includes more than 50 points of presence, 5000+ peering partners, 200+ cash servers and operates daily with a traffic volume of 10+ Tbit/s.