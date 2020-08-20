Genesys introduces multi-cloud architecture for contact centres

Genesys, a cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions provider, has introduced the first native multi-cloud architecture in the industry

Genesys Engage customers can now adopt innovations delivered via the cloud, resulting in a more personalised service that drives customer engagement and loyalty. Moreover, organisations can take advantage of the ability to transition to the cloud while preserving existing technology investments and meeting rigorous data and security requirements.

Genesys Engage’s newly containerised architecture, built using open standards, allows Genesys Engage customers to choose private or public cloud, on-site or hybrid deployments with Genesys Cloud or third-party providers.

For example, with Genesys Engage, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles benefits from a single platform to support a diverse set of applications, cloud deployment models and vendors across their global enterprise.

Moreover, the multi-cloud architecture enables organisations to run Genesys Engage in the private cloud of their choice, including leading providers of infrastructure-as-a-service, Amazon Web Services ( AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

The multi-cloud approach also allows every Genesys Engage customer to consume innovation with speed and ease regardless of their deployment model, both cloud and on-premise. For example, it allows organisations that use Genesys Engage to access Genesys Cloud’s artificial intelligence capabilities, such as predictive engagement and workforce engagement management, as a fully integrated solution.

Cloud customers can also decide how Genesys Engage operates-independently, by Genesys or managed by a partner like Accenture, Aria Solutions, Avtex, BT, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Infosys, NTT LTD or Orange Business Services.

In addition, organisations can move their software applications between different clouds or use multiple providers to address different geographic needs and requirements for data sovereignty.

Enterprises using Genesys Engage benefit from its open architecture which allows them to avoid lock-in from vendors. They can also easily extend their core contact centre solution by integrating existing apps from many providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Nuance and Calabrio, to name a few.

This provides organisations with more options to support a range of solutions including voice and chatbots, management of workforce engagement, recognition of voice and speech, and more.