Infinet Wireless further cements West African presence with new HQ in Cameroon

Created: Friday, 24 July 2020 07:39

Infinet Wireless, a fixed wireless broadband connectivity provider, has opened a new regional office in Cameroon as the company expands its operations in one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world

Initially this new presence will be managed by Ludovic Thierry Takam, a native Yaounde and Technical Engineer who has been with Infinet Wireless since 2013.

Thierry will supervise the creation of a new platform to allow mutually beneficial exchanges of technical expertise between the Infinet Wireless management teams and their African counterparts. This will include setting up, as part of the Infinet Wireless Academy, technology programmes and qualifications at several universities.

This presence will also be used to deliver the latest technological breakthroughs, supporting its customer base with all of their current and future wireless projects that involve solutions from the company. Specific focus will be placed on verticals such as new infrastructures for all types of service providers, home security, mobile connectivity, energy and mining applications, and solutions for smart cities.

Kamal Mokrani, Infinet’s Global vice-president, said, “Infinet Wireless’ cost-effective and market-leading solutions can make a significant contribution to the economic development of the sub-Saharan region.

“Our presence much closer to the end-users represents a win-win partnership for all stakeholders in the region, allowing us to react much quicker to market demands but also to make available our technological know-how and innovative solutions in the delivery of wireless infrastructures. Africa is a rapidly developing continent, both economically and technologically, and we are committed and excited to be a part of history in the making.”

Takam will also assist the company’s African partners more closely by supporting their design and deployment efforts often needed for large-scale projects. This was initially discussed at a forum held in the city of Sochi, Russia, in October 2019, as part of the first Russia-Africa Economic Forum and Summit, during which the company’s credentials were shared with many high levels African decision-makers.

The launch of the new office comes just ahead of the Infinet Wireless Conference 2020, which will explore and showcase the latest and upcoming product innovations in the world of fixed wireless broadband connection. This conference will be held online for the first time on 28 July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and will be broadcast simultaneously in English, Spanish and French. Delegates will be able to participate in live Q&A sessions and polls, too.