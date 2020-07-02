Intelsat and Liquid Telecom extend VSAT partnership in Africa

Intelsat, a satellite and terrestrial network operator, has extended its partnership with Liquid Telecom, the leading pan-African telecoms group

For four years, the two companies have collaborated to deliver Liquid Telecom’s very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) service over Intelsat’s high-throughput satellite fleet, providing a robust, secure and reliable communications network for communities, schools and businesses in 20 countries across the continent.

By extending the partnership, Liquid Telecom will be able to connect more than 2,000 additional VSAT terminals across the mainland.

This will ensure continuity of high-speed, reliable satellite connectivity to mobile operators, carriers, businesses, media, content companies and retail customers across Africa, and will also help Liquid Telecom better serve the increasing demand for improved connectivity in its rural service areas.

Scott Mumford, CEO of Liquid TelecomSatellite Services, said, “Extending our partnership with Intelsat will enable us to continue developing VSAT products with high-efficiency models and ubiquitous coverage; in fact, Liquid Telecom has just added three new high-performance VSAT service offerings to our portfolio, each with a range of data volume options.

“Liquid Telecom is continuing to drive increased demand and improve service levels across the continent, and this continuation of our partnership with Intelsat is a significant boost in that regard.”

Brian Jakins, Intelsat regional vice-president of Africa, said, “Working together, we’re enabling critical educational opportunities, local business growth and game-changing consumer finance solutions to reach increasing numbers of people.”