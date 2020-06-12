Internet Society Foundation announces skills development grants for organisations in Senegal

Created: Friday, 12 June 2020 05:42

The Internet Society Foundation has launched a new grant programme aimed at expanding economic growth, improving health outcomes and increasing educational opportunities by helping individuals and communities use the Internet more knowledgeably and skilfully

In its pilot year, the Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) programme is open to eligible organisations in Bangladesh, Colombia, and Senegal; with expansion to additional countries planned in coming years. Grants of up to US$150,000 will be awarded to organisations for projects lasting up to 24 months.

The programme is open to applications from 9 June to 5 July, and grants will be announced at the beginning of September.

Sarah Armstrong, executive director of the Internet Society Foundation, said, “Though Internet access has increased tremendously in the past decade, a gap persists between those who have the knowledge and skills to use the Internet to tangibly improve their lives, and those who do not.

“The SCILLS programme aims to narrow this gap by supporting organisations whose work enables communities to acquire critical digital skills, skills that when harnessed, have the potential to improve a community’s education, health, and economic outcomes.”