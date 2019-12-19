Internet Society Foundation’s grant to promote Internet projects in Africa

The Internet Society Foundation has awarded its first set of medium and large grants (from US$12,000 to US$30,000 each) to 13 groundbreaking projects that seek to spread the benefits of the Internet around the world

The Internet Society has set up the Internet Society Foundation to fund projects that will improve the quality of people’s lives everywhere. The Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organisations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally connected and trusted Internet for everyone.

Of the more than 40 applications received this year, 13 projects were selected by a committee that assessed projects on the basis of criteria including originality and innovation, community impact and sustainability and technical feasibility, among others.

The African countries that have received grants for the Internet project are as follows:

South Africa: The country received $30,000 to set up Wi-Fi access points and an off-grid Media Centre within the Mamaila Tribal Authority, South Africa. The project will also build community capacity through training in cybersecurity, content development, entrepreneurship and the construction, operation and maintenance of community networks.

Madagascar: The US$12,322 grant will be used to create community networks for 5,000 people in three remote farming communities and raise awareness in Madagascar. The project will also provide technical training and basic Internet skills for a group of people who will train others to use the Internet.

Mali: The US$30,000 grant aims to generate reliable statistical data on Internet use in Mali, in particular on the use/misuse of social media, which has become popular in both rural and urban areas.