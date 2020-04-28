Kenya’s President calls for collective efforts to fight against malaria

Created: Tuesday, 28 April 2020 08:02

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced four priorities for his two-year term with the aim to eliminate malaria from the continent by 2030

He said this after he was appointed chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

The four ambitious areas of action he outlined are:

-Digitisation and real time data which includes creation of a digital platform to provide real time access to malaria-related data at country level

-Engagement with regional economic blocs in Africa and heads of state and government to address major challenges and provide solutions in the fight against malaria.

-Establish at least 15 new end malaria councils and funds to boost high-level, multi-sectoral engagement and advocacy at country level while increasing domestic resource mobilisation.

-Create youth advisory groups across Africa to champion youth engagement.

“His Excellency President Kenyatta’s priorities for ALMA gained the immediate support of the African Union. We know that achieving these four priority areas will accelerate progress towards a malaria-free Africa,” commented Amira El-Fadil, commissioner for social affairs for the African Union Commission.