Kenyan startup launches AI data platform to curb corona pandemic

Created: Friday, 27 March 2020 08:15

Kenyan health tech startup Afya Rekod will launch its AI and Blockchain built consumer driven health data platform to support global efforts to curb COVID-19

The portal allows people across the world to store their health data in real time, with a special focus on COVID-19. This system is built to help users store their own health data, access health information and connect to health service providers, with expectations to launch in July 2020.

The founder and CEO of Afya Rekod John Kamara said, “Afya Rekod is a medical data storage platform that allows patients to store their health records, the medication they take as well as keep journals of their statuses and that of their kids and families. The platform is AI driven and uses various AI modules to help detect abnormalities, detect early out breaks and monitor mobility and evolution of diseases via timely data analytics.”

“Africa and most of the third world countries have limited doctors and access to health care services. Lack of patient data in real time makes the problem even more damaging to both patients and health service providers across the continent. Over 65 per cent of Africans live in rural communities that are not connected and are off grid in terms of access to health care services. This is the problem we are trying to solve,” explained Kamara.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world once again that centralised health management systems that rely solely on people walking into a health facility are not sufficient. The world also needs decentralised systems that enable people to update their own records, anytime, anywhere, in multi formats.

“We are fast tracking to launch the platform four months ahead of its time to enable the world to capture real time data that will hit map areas where the Corona infections are growing and monitor the growth in real time by collecting user generated information from millions of users across multiple geographic locations to allow for sufficient data analysis in support of the global efforts to curb the disease,” stated Kamara.

Afya Rekod is currently in discussions with various entities across governments and developing partners to explore how their efforts can be accelerated urgently for COVID-19.