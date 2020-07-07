Konnect Africa to offer broadband Internet connection to isolation centres in Nigeria

Konnect, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications, has proposed to offer broadband Internet connection to isolation centres in Sokoto, a northwestern state of Nigeria, to combat COVID-19

This broadband offering will allow centres to be connected in real time, leading to effective coordination of medical services and, thanks to telemedicine, improve the care offer.

With this offer, Konnect joins the struggle of several African governments to combat COVID-19 by giving the greatest number of people access to care. The company stated that free broadband connectivity will benefit every isolation centre. This deployment is made possible through the partnership with Coollink, a foremost ISP in Nigeria.

Jean-Claude Tshipama, CEO of Konnect Africa, said, “This operation demonstrates our ability to meet as quickly as possible the connectivity needs of institutional and commercial structures, even in complex times like these. We want Sokoto State to benefit from our expertise and the quality of our broadband services by providing free connectivity to all isolation centres.”

Shahin Nouri, CEO of Coollink, added, “Helping the Sokoto State government to provide free satellite Internet services to isolation centres is very important to us. It shows our engagement to deliver high-speed Internet anywhere in Nigeria and to help communities in crisis. Eutelsat Konnect has been a very important partner for us, and with such initiatives, is showing its commitment to the Nigerian market.”

Muhammad Ali Inname, Sokoto state government commissioner for health, said, “Konnect has shown great concern towards the good people of Sokoto state by providing Iternet connectivity to three Covid-19 Isolation centres in the state. This gesture will go a long way in facilitating the management of COVID-19 patients in the state.”

Since 2017, Konnect has been operating in Nigeria in partnership with Coollink, with the ambition of providing broadband connectivity to all segments of the population, in particular those located in our or underserved areas.