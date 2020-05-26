Link Africa expands its reach with Supersonic partnership

Link Africa, one of the cost-effective, high-speed, open-access telecoms infrastructure providers in South Africa, has added Supersonic, a major national Internet service provider (ISP), to its network

With operations in KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng, and Western Cape, Supersonic will now serve areas as far as Amanzimtoti, the greater South Coast and, among others, greater Pretoria.

Supersonic has already launched its services on the network Link Africa. Link Africa will work closely with Supersonic to ensure that delivery of high-speed fibres across Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Western Cape is completed.

Calvin Collett, managing director for Supersonic, said, “In light of the current global circumstances, our industry has needed to very quickly raise the bar on the local telecommunications infrastructure to enable effective and reliable home connectivity. Our business (and my personal) goal as an ISP and business leader is to get South Africa connected. This is an industry-wide responsibility so partnering with other service providers is vital to its success.”

Craig Carthy, Link Africa CEO, said, “We’re super excited to further cement our longstanding relationship with MTN, through our new partnership with Supersonic. We are unequivocally behind Calvin and Supersonic in their pursuit to get all South Africans connected.”

Supersonic will join other ISPs in Link Africa offering end-users double their original line speed, all in an effort to accommodate the demands of virtual meetings, online learning as well as home entertainment streaming services such as YouTube , Netflix and many more.