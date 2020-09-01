Liquid Telecom speeds up Kenya’s digital transformation with Azure Stack Cloud solutions

Created: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 07:53

Leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom has deployed its Azure Stack Hub in Nairobi, Kenya

The hub’s availability within Kenyan borders will allow businesses to meet local data regulatory requirements and efficiently run business applications that are sensitive to latency.

This investment showcases Liquid Telecom’s commitment to Kenya’s digital transformation by empowering businesses with a local-accessible, highly secure cloud solution that enables business continuity with flexible adoption models in real-time.

Adil El Youssefi, the regional CEO of Liquid Telecom East Africa, said, “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we had been enabling businesses across the continent to implement their digital transformation strategies.

“With the increasing demand for data to be hosted locally, we have deployed Azure Stack cloud solution as we continue to foster economic and technological advancement in Kenya and the East Africa region at large.”

According to David Behr, group chief digital officer, Liquid Telecom, “Our commitment to the East Africa region is reaffirmed with the opening of this hub in Kenya. With Liquid Azure Stack, we offer a fully managed service, so customers can focus on their ever-evolving business needs while we take care of the rest.”