Liquid Telecom Zambia installs free WiFi at COVID-19 quarantine centres

Created: Thursday, 07 May 2020 08:04

Liquid Telecom Zambia is supporting the Ministry of Health with free Internet connectivity at COVID-19 quarantine centres

As a result of COVID-19, fast, reliable and accessible Internet is now more critical than ever, especially amongst frontline workers who can now use digital collaboration tools across Liquid Telecom’s free WiFi to share and access vital data.

Mark Townsend, CEO, Liquid Telecom Zambia, said, “Our thoughts go out to all of those who have been affected by the virus, especially the patients and healthcare workers at each of the COVID-19 quarantine centres. By connecting the quarantine centres with free WiFi, patients and healthcare workers can stay in touch with friends and family by connecting their smart devices to the free WiFi for voice, video calls, messaging and entertainment.

“We hope that Liquid Telecom’s free connectivity will go a long way to help to reduce the feeling of anxiety and isolation amongst patients, but also the staff treating them who can now exchange vital information and data more easily across our network.”

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya said, “For us to ensure we manage the war against COVID-19, one key fundamental is data management. Liquid Telecom is now one of our key allies in supporting data. By supporting Internet at our facilities, you are not only enhancing communication for health staff, but also enhancing transmission of data. Your support towards COVID-19 is highly valued and we recognise you as a strategic ally in the fight against COVID-19. We thank you profusely Liquid Telecom for your support.”

With a spike in Internet usage in the past weeks owing to the partial lockdown that has forced many Zambians to work remotely, Liquid Telecom Zambia has adapted to further enhance its reliability and connectivity, Townsend added.

“The Liquid Telecom Zambia team is working tirelessly to support our network operations 24/7 to ensure network performance and reliability,” the CEO said. He encouraged Zambians to follow health guidelines from government of social distancing and staying home and urged customers to take advantage of Liquid Telecom’s online self-service tools in the wake of COVID-19.