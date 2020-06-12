MainOne, AWALE collaborate to support Côte d’Ivoire fight against COVID-19

Data centre provider MainOne has partnered with network operator AWALE to support the Crisis Cell of the Ivoirian government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

This solidarity measure will bolster the country’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Postal Services’ emergency deployment plan.

The joint initiative includes providing free connectivity capacity and Internet services to strategic state institutions for three months. According to both MainOne and AWALE, this is part of their continuous efforts to support the government’s response plan to COVID-19.

MainOne and AWALE are contributing their broadband connectivity infrastructure and ICT services to deliver critical online and real-time public services during this challenging period.

With civil lockdown, social distancing and remote work patterns becoming the new-normal in Côte d'Ivoire and globally, MainOne and AWALE are committed to ensuring that the Ivorian Crisis Committee continues to disburse its socio-economic and public security responsibilities through virtual platforms.

The enhanced connectivity offering provides the Government’s Crisis Committee with robust access to real-time information management, while seamlessly connecting essential workers across the nation. It is also helping to drive the dynamic exchange of scientific findings and access to global knowledge related to control and management of the disease by researchers in Côte d’Ivoire, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues around the world and participate in the global fight against the pandemic.

Kazeem Oladepo, MainOne’s regional executive director of West Africa, explained, “As an organisation committed to enabling the digital economy of West Africa, MainOne is well aware of the impact of the pandemic on public services, infrastructure, and businesses, as well as the economic challenges faced by governments.

“As a premier provider and responsible Ivorian business, we will continue to support governments’ efforts at every level by providing world-class Internet infrastructure and value-added services that reduce cost, drive operational continuity, and seamless communication for good governance in Côte d’Ivoire.”

Daniel Sampah, founder and managing director of AWALE, commented, “As a premier provider and responsible Ivorian business, we will continue to support the efforts of governments at every level by providing world-class Internet infrastructure and value-added services that reduce cost, drive operational continuity and seamless communication for good governance in Côte d’Ivoire.”